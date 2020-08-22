Maxim Group Thinks Achieve Life Sciences’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.45, close to its 52-week low of $4.51.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 49.5% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Achieve Life Sciences with a $100.00 average price target, implying a 1028.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Achieve Life Sciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.32 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.62 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products, cytisine, is a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.