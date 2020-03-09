Maxim Group Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Logitech (LOGI)

Maxim Group analyst Nehal Chokshi reiterated a Hold rating on Logitech (LOGI – Research Report) on March 5. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 46.4% success rate. Chokshi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Super Micro Computer, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Logitech with a $50.92 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $48.83 and a one-year low of $35.70. Currently, Logitech has an average volume of 203.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LOGI in relation to earlier this year.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.