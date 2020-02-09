Maxim Group Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Gilead Sciences (GILD)

In a report issued on February 6, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group maintained a Hold rating on Gilead Sciences (GILD – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $68.87.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 35.9% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Gilead Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.77, representing a 9.7% upside. In a report issued on February 6, Bernstein also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $70.00 price target.

Based on Gilead Sciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.88 billion and net profit of $2.7 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.78 billion and had a net profit of $3 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GILD in relation to earlier this year.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.