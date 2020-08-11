Maxim Group Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Whitestone REIT (WSR)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Diana from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Whitestone REIT (WSR – Research Report), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -2.9% and a 49.0% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, First Savings Financial Group, and Arlington Asset Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Whitestone REIT with a $9.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Whitestone REIT’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $30.58 million and net profit of $1.61 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $29.69 million and had a net profit of $2.77 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WSR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Whitestone REIT is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, manages, develops, and redevelops commercial properties in the markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.