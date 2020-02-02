Maxim Group Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Western Digital (WDC)

Maxim Group analyst Nehal Chokshi maintained a Buy rating on Western Digital (WDC – Research Report) on January 31 and set a price target of $101.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 54.4% success rate. Chokshi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Super Micro Computer, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Western Digital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $82.67, which is a 19.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $72.00 and a one-year low of $35.61. Currently, Western Digital has an average volume of 5.53M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: client devices, data center devices and solutions, and client solutions.