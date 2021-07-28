Maxim Group Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Trxade Group (MEDS)

Maxim Group analyst Allen Klee reiterated a Buy rating on Trxade Group (MEDS – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Klee has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -10.9% and a 31.2% success rate. Klee covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, Mitek Systems, and Biotricity.

Trxade Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.50, which is a 123.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Colliers Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Trxade Group’s market cap is currently $38.11M and has a P/E ratio of -12.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.21.

Trxade Group, Inc. provides an on-line platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. It operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services; provides state-licensed pharmacies and buying groups in the United States with pharmaceuticals approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration; and acts as technology consultant provider that supports their programming needs and provides research on pharmaceutical pricing and shortages in acute care and retail settings. The company was founded on July 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Land O’ Lakes, FL.