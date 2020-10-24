Maxim Group Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Plus Therapeutics (PSTV)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Plus Therapeutics (PSTV – Research Report), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.55.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 46.4% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Plus Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00.

The company has a one-year high of $3.56 and a one-year low of $0.93. Currently, Plus Therapeutics has an average volume of 962.2K.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and manufacturing scale up of complex and innovative treatments for patients battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases. The proprietary nanotechnology platform is currently centered around the enhanced delivery of a variety of drugs using novel liposomal encapsulation technology. Liposomal encapsulation has been extensively explored and undergone significant technical and commercial advances since it was first developed. The lead drug product candidate in pipeline, DocePLUS™, is being developed in the U.S. by a dedicated and energetic team of biologists, chemists, engineers, and other professionals. The company was founded by Ralph E. Holmes and Christopher J. Calhoun in July 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.