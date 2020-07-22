Maxim Group Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Diana from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN – Research Report), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.5% and a 46.9% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Arlington Asset Investment, and Westamerica Bancorporation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Manhattan Bridge Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00.

Based on Manhattan Bridge Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.36 million and net profit of $1.02 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.41 million and had a net profit of $1.12 million.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N. Ran in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.