Maxim Group Sticks to Their Buy Rating for County Bancorp (ICBK)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Diana from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on County Bancorp (ICBK – Research Report), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 52.4% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, First Savings Financial Group, and Arlington Asset Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for County Bancorp with a $27.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $27.10 and a one-year low of $13.55. Currently, County Bancorp has an average volume of 12.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ICBK in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.