October 23, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Maxim Group Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Biotricity (BTCY)

By Carrie Williams

Maxim Group analyst Allen Klee reiterated a Buy rating on Biotricity (BTCYResearch Report) yesterday and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.24, close to its 52-week high of $4.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Klee has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.7% and a 32.3% success rate. Klee covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, Mitek Systems, and Agilysys.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Biotricity with a $6.00 average price target.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.32 and a one-year low of $0.67. Currently, Biotricity has an average volume of 192.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Biotricity, Inc. engages in the provision of biometric data monitoring solutions. The firm offers the Bioflux, a single-unit mobile cardiac telemetry device. It also develops Biolife, which is intended for chronic disease prevention. The company was founded by Waqaas Al-Siddiq and Peter McGoldrick on August 29, 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019