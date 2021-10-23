Maxim Group Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Biotricity (BTCY)

Maxim Group analyst Allen Klee reiterated a Buy rating on Biotricity (BTCY – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.24, close to its 52-week high of $4.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Klee has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.7% and a 32.3% success rate. Klee covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, Mitek Systems, and Agilysys.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Biotricity with a $6.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.32 and a one-year low of $0.67. Currently, Biotricity has an average volume of 192.3K.

Biotricity, Inc. engages in the provision of biometric data monitoring solutions. The firm offers the Bioflux, a single-unit mobile cardiac telemetry device. It also develops Biolife, which is intended for chronic disease prevention. The company was founded by Waqaas Al-Siddiq and Peter McGoldrick on August 29, 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.