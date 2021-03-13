Maxim Group Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy reiterated a Buy rating on Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.65.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 59.4% and a 60.5% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Achieve Life Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.50, representing a 429.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.26 and a one-year low of $4.51. Currently, Achieve Life Sciences has an average volume of 309.7K.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products, cytisine, is a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.