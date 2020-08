Maxim Group Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Top Ships (TOPS)

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Hold rating on Top Ships (TOPS – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.16, close to its 52-week low of $1.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.6% and a 40.2% success rate. Sullivan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Recon Technology, ABM Industries, and Mistras Group.

Top Ships has an analyst consensus of Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $242.75 and a one-year low of $1.12. Currently, Top Ships has an average volume of 4.69M.

Top Ships, Inc. is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.