Maxim Group Sticks to Its Hold Rating for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD)

In a report issued on March 25, Michael Diana from Maxim Group maintained a Hold rating on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 53.0% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Arlington Asset Investment, and Westamerica Bancorporation.

The the analyst consensus on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC is currently a Hold rating.

The company has a one-year high of $6.86 and a one-year low of $1.56. Currently, First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has an average volume of 132.6K.

THL Credit, Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.