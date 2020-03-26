Maxim Group Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Reebonz Holding (RBZ)

Maxim Group analyst Jack Vander Aarde maintained a Buy rating on Reebonz Holding (RBZ – Research Report) today and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.38, close to its 52-week low of $0.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -23.1% and a 33.3% success rate. Aarde covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Livexlive Media, Boxlight, and Hyrecar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Reebonz Holding is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.75.

Reebonz Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of an online marketplace for buying and selling luxury products. It also curates and sells authentic new and pre-owned luxury goods, including handbags, small leather goods and other accessories, shoes, watches, and jewelry from several luxury brands. The company was founded by Kok Eng Lim, Daniel Lim, and Benjamin Han in May 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.