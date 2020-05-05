Maxim Group Sticks to Its Buy Rating for County Bancorp (ICBK)

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana reiterated a Buy rating on County Bancorp (ICBK – Research Report) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.99.

County Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.75, which is a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $27.98 and a one-year low of $13.56. Currently, County Bancorp has an average volume of 16.93K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ICBK in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2020, Mark Binversie, a Director at ICBK bought 13,090 shares for a total of $166,092.

County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.