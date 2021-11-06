Maxim Group Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Chimerix (CMRX)

In a report released yesterday, Naureen Quibria from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Chimerix (CMRX – Research Report), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Quibria is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 47.7% success rate. Quibria covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Fennec Pharmaceuticals, and Kazia Therapeutics.

Chimerix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

Chimerix’s market cap is currently $492.5M and has a P/E ratio of -3.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.42.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CMRX in relation to earlier this year.

Chimerix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.