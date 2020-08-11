Maxim Group Remains a Hold on Two Harbors (TWO)

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana maintained a Hold rating on Two Harbors (TWO – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.82.

Two Harbors has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00, which is a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $5.50 price target.

Based on Two Harbors’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.87 billion. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $90.56 million.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 21, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.