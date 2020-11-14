Maxim Group Remains a Buy on Electrocore (ECOR)

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Electrocore (ECOR – Research Report), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 44.3% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ra Medical Systems, and Sensus Healthcare.

Electrocore has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.17, representing a 92.1% upside. In a report issued on November 12, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.30 and a one-year low of $0.32. Currently, Electrocore has an average volume of 731.6K.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial-stage bio-electronic medicine company, with a platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy focuses on neurology and rheumatology. The company’s therapy, gammaCore, has pharmacologic effects on the peripheral and central nervous systems, which modulate neurotransmitters and immune function. It focuses on acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache. The company was founded by Joseph P. Errico, Steve Mendez, Peter S. Staats and Thomas J. Errico in September 2005 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, NJ.