Maxim Group Remains a Buy on ContraFect (CFRX)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on ContraFect (CFRX – Research Report), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.40, close to its 52-week low of $0.27.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -18.2% and a 28.6% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ContraFect is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.50, implying a 219.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 11, Piper Jaffray also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $1.98 and a one-year low of $0.27. Currently, ContraFect has an average volume of 556.6K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company , which engages in discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases. Its pipeline consists of CF-301, a bacteriophage-derived lysin with potent activity against Staphylococcus aureus bloodstream infections; and CF-404, which composed of three fully human monoclonal antibodies designed to treat all seasonal strains of human influenza. The company was founded by Robert Nowinski on March 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, NY.