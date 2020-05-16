Maxim Group Releases a Buy Rating on Navidea (NAVB)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to Navidea (NAVB – Research Report) today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.10.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 36.9% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Navidea has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.50, representing a 224.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $1.81 and a one-year low of $0.49. Currently, Navidea has an average volume of 126.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NAVB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.