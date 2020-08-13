Maxim Group Releases a Buy Rating on AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX – Research Report), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.13.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 50.8% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

AzurRx BioPharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.50, a 131.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.94 and a one-year low of $0.37. Currently, AzurRx BioPharma has an average volume of 389.3K.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. It focuses on MS1819-SD, and B-Lactamase program products. The company was founded on January 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.