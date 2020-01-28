January 28, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Maxim Group Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

By Carrie Williams

In a report issued on January 25, Michael Diana from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Customers Bancorp (CUBIResearch Report), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 61.0% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Arlington Asset Investment, and Westamerica Bancorporation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Customers Bancorp with a $28.50 average price target, representing a 23.5% upside. In a report issued on January 22, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Customers Bancorp’s market cap is currently $718.6M and has a P/E ratio of 11.21. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.86.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019