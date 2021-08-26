Maxim Group Reiterates a Buy Rating on Wrap Technologies (WRAP)

Maxim Group analyst Allen Klee reiterated a Buy rating on Wrap Technologies (WRAP – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Klee is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -11.4% and a 27.9% success rate. Klee covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, Mitek Systems, and Agilysys.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wrap Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

The company has a one-year high of $9.80 and a one-year low of $4.56. Currently, Wrap Technologies has an average volume of 529.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WRAP in relation to earlier this year.

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris, Scot J. Cohen and James A. Barnes on March 2, 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.