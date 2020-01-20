Maxim Group Reiterates a Buy Rating on MVC Capital (MVC)

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana reiterated a Buy rating on MVC Capital (MVC – Research Report) on January 18 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 63.3% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Arlington Asset Investment, and Westamerica Bancorporation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for MVC Capital.

Based on MVC Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $3.06 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.22 million.

MVC Capital Inc, operates as a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It engages in the provision of equity and debt investment capital to fund growth, acquisitions, and recapitalizations of small and middle-market companies. It operates through the MVC and MVCFS segments. The MVC segment consists of MVC Cayman and MVC Turf.