Maxim Group Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Saratoga Investment (SAR)

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana reiterated a Buy rating on Saratoga Investment (SAR – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.90, close to its 52-week high of $29.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 58.8% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Westamerica Bancorporation, and Pennantpark Floating Rate.

Saratoga Investment has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.25.

The company has a one-year high of $29.16 and a one-year low of $16.10. Currently, Saratoga Investment has an average volume of 39.81K.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of financing solutions. Its portfolio includes investments in leveraged loans issued by middle market companies. The company was founded on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.