March 18, 2020

Maxim Group Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Pluristem (PSTI)

By Carrie Williams

In a report released today, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Pluristem (PSTIResearch Report), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.38, close to its 52-week low of $2.82.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -24.7% and a 19.6% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pluristem with a $11.75 average price target, which is a 262.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.97 and a one-year low of $2.82. Currently, Pluristem has an average volume of 197.6K.

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. It focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

