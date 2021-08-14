August 14, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Maxim Group Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on PAVmed (PAVM)

By Austin Angelo

Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti maintained a Buy rating on PAVmed (PAVMResearch Report) yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 47.6% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Sensus Healthcare, and Pulse Biosciences.

PAVmed has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on PAVmed’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $9.43 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $14.48 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PAVmed, Inc. is a medical device company, which develops and commercializes a pipeline of medical products. Its product portfolio includes DisappEAR, PORTIO, Caldus, Carpx, NextCath, and NextFlo. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019