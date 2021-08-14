Maxim Group Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on PAVmed (PAVM)

Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti maintained a Buy rating on PAVmed (PAVM – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 47.6% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Sensus Healthcare, and Pulse Biosciences.

PAVmed has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

Based on PAVmed’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $9.43 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $14.48 million.

PAVmed, Inc. is a medical device company, which develops and commercializes a pipeline of medical products. Its product portfolio includes DisappEAR, PORTIO, Caldus, Carpx, NextCath, and NextFlo. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.