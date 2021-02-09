Maxim Group Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Inmune Bio (INMB)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on Inmune Bio (INMB – Research Report) on March 26 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.80.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 78.0% and a 73.5% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Inmune Bio with a $23.50 average price target, implying a 12.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 1, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $29.99 and a one-year low of $2.20. Currently, Inmune Bio has an average volume of 352.3K.

Inmune Bio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which develops immunotherapies that reprogram a patient’s innate immune system to allow the immune system to fight cancer. Its products include INKMUNE and INB03. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.