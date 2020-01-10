Maxim Group Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Ellington Financial (EFC)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Diana from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Ellington Financial (EFC – Research Report), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.44, close to its 52-week high of $18.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 62.7% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Arlington Asset Investment, and Westamerica Bancorporation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ellington Financial is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.75.

The company has a one-year high of $18.89 and a one-year low of $15.27. Currently, Ellington Financial has an average volume of 372.5K.

Ellington Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.