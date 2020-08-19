Maxim Group Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN)

In a report released yesterday, Jack Vander Aarde from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN – Research Report), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 44.2% and a 68.0% success rate. Aarde covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BIO-key International, WiMi Hologram Cloud, and Avid Technology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dolphin Entertainment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.00.

Based on Dolphin Entertainment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.63 million and net profit of $2.07 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.32 million and had a net profit of $122.6K.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company, which engages in the provision of marketing and publicity services to major film studios, and many of the independent and digital content providers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment Publicity & Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity & Marketing segment includes 42West and provides clients with diversified services, including public relations, entertainment content marketing and strategic marketing consulting. The Content Production segment comprises of Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Films, and Dolphin Digital Studios and specializes in the production and distribution of digital content and feature films. The company was founded on March 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.