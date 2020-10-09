Maxim Group Maintains Their Hold Rating on Arlington Asset Investment (AI)

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana maintained a Hold rating on Arlington Asset Investment (AI – Research Report) on March 25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.9% and a 46.2% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, First Savings Financial Group, and Westamerica Bancorporation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arlington Asset Investment is a Hold with an average price target of $3.00, which is a 4.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also downgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $6.77 and a one-year low of $1.40. Currently, Arlington Asset Investment has an average volume of 464.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AI in relation to earlier this year.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. engages in the acquisition and holding a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities. Its portfolio consists of agency mortgage-backed securities and mortgage credit investments. The company was founded by Eric Francis Billings and William Russel Ramsey in 1989 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.