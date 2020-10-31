Maxim Group Maintains Their Hold Rating on American Resources (AREC)

In a report released yesterday, Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group maintained a Hold rating on American Resources (AREC – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 41.3% success rate. Sullivan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Ceco Environmental, and Capstone Turbine.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

The company has a one-year high of $4.93 and a one-year low of $0.32. Currently, American Resources has an average volume of 2.97M.

American Resources Corp. (Indiana) engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on its operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded on October 2, 2013 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.