Maxim Group Maintains a Hold Rating on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Hold rating on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 50.0% success rate. Sullivan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Ceco Environmental, and Globus Maritime.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Seanergy Maritime is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.85.

The company has a one-year high of $2.45 and a one-year low of $0.40. Currently, Seanergy Maritime has an average volume of 7.95M.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.