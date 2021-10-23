Maxim Group Maintains a Hold Rating on County Bancorp (ICBK)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Diana from Maxim Group maintained a Hold rating on County Bancorp (ICBK – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.10, close to its 52-week high of $37.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 58.6% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Generation Income Properties, and Westamerica Bancorporation.

The the analyst consensus on County Bancorp is currently a Hold rating.

County Bancorp’s market cap is currently $211.5M and has a P/E ratio of 12.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.44.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ICBK in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Mark Binversie, a Director at ICBK bought 5,189 shares for a total of $120,021.

County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.