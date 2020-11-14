Maxim Group Maintains a Hold Rating on BIO-key International (BKYI)

Maxim Group analyst Jack Vander Aarde maintained a Hold rating on BIO-key International (BKYI – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.41, close to its 52-week low of $0.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.2% and a 56.9% success rate. Aarde covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, WiMi Hologram Cloud, and Avid Technology.

The the analyst consensus on BIO-key International is currently a Hold rating.

The company has a one-year high of $2.58 and a one-year low of $0.35. Currently, BIO-key International has an average volume of 4.84M.

BIO-key International, Inc. is engaged in the development and market of fingerprint biometric technology and related security software solutions. It offers identification and verification solutions, such as personal inspection identification, passwords, tokens, smart cards, ID cards, PKI, credit card, passports, driver’s licenses, and OTP or other form of possession or knowledge-based credentialing. It also delivers identification solutions and information services to commercial, government, law enforcement and prison markets. The company was founded on January 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, NJ.