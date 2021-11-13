Maxim Group Maintains a Hold Rating on AudioEye (AEYE)

In a report released yesterday, Allen Klee from Maxim Group maintained a Hold rating on AudioEye (AEYE – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.76, close to its 52-week low of $8.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Klee ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.1% and a 30.7% success rate. Klee covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, Mitek Systems, and Biotricity.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AudioEye with a $16.00 average price target.

Based on AudioEye’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.02 million and GAAP net loss of $1.78 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.28 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.41 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AEYE in relation to earlier this year.

AudioEye, Inc. provides digital accessibility technology solutions. It develops patented, Internet content publication and distribution software, enabling the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing for real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device. The company invents, manufactures and distributes mobile, advertising and Internet technologies that enable users to transact, communicate and engage with products, brands and content using networked interactive voice browsing technology. The firm focuses on providing solutions to the Internet, print, broadcast and other media, irrespective of an individual’s network connection, device, location, or impairment. The company provides e-Learning and e-Commerce systems, as well as Internet publishing products and services. AudioEye was founded by Nathaniel T. Bradley, Sean D. Bradley, David J. Ide and James G. Crawford on May 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.