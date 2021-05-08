Maxim Group Maintains a Buy Rating on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti maintained a Buy rating on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 46.4% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied DNA Sciences, Milestone Scientific, and Ra Medical Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sensus Healthcare is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.55, a 79.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.09 and a one-year low of $1.76. Currently, Sensus Healthcare has an average volume of 486.3K.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of proprietary medical devices specializing in the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers and other skin conditions. Its main product is SRT-100, a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers and other skin conditions such as keloids. The company was founded by Joseph C. Sardano, Richard Golin, Kalman Fishman and Stephen Cohen on May 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.