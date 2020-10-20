October 20, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Maxim Group Maintains a Buy Rating on Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A (APLIF)

In a report issued on May 14, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A (APLIFResearch Report), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.08.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 47.3% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, SELLAS Life Sciences Group, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.00, an 80.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Mackie Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$1.60 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.37 and a one-year low of $0.57. Currently, Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A has an average volume of 14.72K.

Appili Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in novel antibiotic and anti-infective therapies to help patients suffering from serious infections. Its anti-infective portfolio currently includes major programs namely ATI-2307, ATI-1701, ATI-1503, ATI-1501 and Favipiravir.

