Maxim Group Maintains a Buy Rating on American Resources (AREC)

In a report released yesterday, Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on American Resources (AREC – Research Report), with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.63, close to its 52-week low of $0.47.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.50.

Based on American Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $7.34 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.77 million.

American Resources Corp. (Indiana) engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on its operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky and Wyoming County, West Virginia.