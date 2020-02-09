Maxim Group Keeps Their Hold Rating on Seagate Tech (STX)

In a report issued on February 6, Nehal Chokshi from Maxim Group maintained a Hold rating on Seagate Tech (STX – Research Report), with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 55.5% success rate. Chokshi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Super Micro Computer, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Seagate Tech with a $60.45 average price target, which is a 10.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

Based on Seagate Tech’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.7 billion and net profit of $318 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.72 billion and had a net profit of $384 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 84 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of STX in relation to earlier this year.

Seagate Technology Plc engages in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions. It offers its products under the Backup Plus and Expansion product lines, and Maxtor and LaCie brands. The company was founded by Finis Conner, Syed Iftikar, Doug Mahon, David Thomas Mitchell, and Alan F. Shugart in 1978 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.