Maxim Group Keeps Their Hold Rating on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group maintained a Hold rating on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.26, close to its 52-week low of $0.10.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.0% and a 51.4% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Onconova Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.30, implying a 12.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Onconova Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $48.56M and has a P/E ratio of 0.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.17.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ONTX in relation to earlier this year.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.