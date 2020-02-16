Maxim Group Keeps Their Buy Rating on Turtle Beach (HEAR)

In a report issued on February 13, Nehal Chokshi from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Turtle Beach (HEAR – Research Report), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.20, close to its 52-week low of $6.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 56.9% success rate. Chokshi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Super Micro Computer, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Turtle Beach is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.88, which is a 93.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Turtle Beach’s market cap is currently $104.5M and has a P/E ratio of 5.86. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.51.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Turtle Beach Corp. engages in the development, commercialization, and marketing of audio peripherals. It operates through the Headset and HyperSound business segments. The Headset segment offers gaming headset solutions for video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, and mobile and tablet devices.