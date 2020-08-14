Maxim Group Keeps Their Buy Rating on Sintx Technologies (SINT)

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Buy rating on Sintx Technologies (SINT – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.44.

Sintx Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.50.

The company has a one-year high of $4.32 and a one-year low of $0.28. Currently, Sintx Technologies has an average volume of 9.33M.

SINTX Technologies, Inc. operates as a commercial biomaterial company. It focuses on using silicon nitride technology platform to develop, manufacture and sell a range of medical devices. The firm markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. Its FDA-cleared and CE-marked spine products are marketed in the U.S. and selected markets in Europe and South America. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.