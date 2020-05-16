Maxim Group Keeps Their Buy Rating on Hyrecar (HYRE)

In a report released today, Jack Vander Aarde from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Hyrecar (HYRE – Research Report), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 33.3% success rate. Aarde covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BIO-key International, Avid Technology, and Vuzix.

Hyrecar has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00, a 237.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $6.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.95 and a one-year low of $0.88. Currently, Hyrecar has an average volume of 218.2K.

HyreCar, Inc. engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in July 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.