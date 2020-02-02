Maxim Group Keeps Their Buy Rating on BioHiTech Global (BHTG)

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Buy rating on BioHiTech Global (BHTG – Research Report) on January 30 and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -4.0% and a 50.0% success rate. Sullivan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Recon Technology, and Mistras Group.

BioHiTech Global has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.25.

The company has a one-year high of $3.30 and a one-year low of $1.54. Currently, BioHiTech Global has an average volume of 17.68K.

BioHiTech Global, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.