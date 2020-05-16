Maxim Group Keeps a Buy Rating on Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN)

In a report released today, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN – Research Report), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.24, close to its 52-week low of $3.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 44.9% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ra Medical Systems, and Sensus Healthcare.

Yield10 Bioscience has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

The company has a one-year high of $51.20 and a one-year low of $3.50. Currently, Yield10 Bioscience has an average volume of 679.9K.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company, which focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P. Peoples in June 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.