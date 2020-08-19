Maxim Group Keeps a Buy Rating on PaySign (PAYS)

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana reiterated a Buy rating on PaySign (PAYS – Research Report) on August 17 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.8% and a 46.3% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, First Savings Financial Group, and Arlington Asset Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PaySign with a $10.50 average price target, which is a 43.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $17.46 and a one-year low of $3.63. Currently, PaySign has an average volume of 759.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PaySign, Inc. engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand. The company was founded by Mark R. Newcomer and Daniel H. Spencer on August 24, 1995 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.