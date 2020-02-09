Maxim Group Keeps a Buy Rating on IEC Electronics (IEC)

In a report issued on February 6, Nehal Chokshi from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on IEC Electronics (IEC – Research Report), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 55.5% success rate. Chokshi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Super Micro Computer, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for IEC Electronics with a $11.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.57 and a one-year low of $5.00. Currently, IEC Electronics has an average volume of 48.3K.

IEC Electronics Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services to technology companies that produce products for the medical, industrial, aerospace and defense sectors. It delivers technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered products.