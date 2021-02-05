Maxim Group Keeps a Buy Rating on Ellington Financial (EFC)

In a report issued on March 25, Michael Diana from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Ellington Financial (EFC – Research Report), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 53.0% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, First Savings Financial Group, and Westamerica Bancorporation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ellington Financial is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.67, implying an 8.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 23, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.50 price target.

Based on Ellington Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $48.25 million and net profit of $48.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $21.77 million and had a net profit of $17.29 million.

Ellington Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.