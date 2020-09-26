Maxim Group Keeps a Buy Rating on Beam Global (BEEM)

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan reiterated a Buy rating on Beam Global (BEEM – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -6.9% and a 37.1% success rate. Sullivan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Ceco Environmental, and Capstone Turbine.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Beam Global with a $24.00 average price target.

Based on Beam Global’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.46 million and GAAP net loss of $834K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.64 million and had a GAAP net loss of $983.9K.

Envision Solar International, Inc. engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.